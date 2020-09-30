On Monday. September 28, 2020, in Seguin, Texas, William (“Bill”) B. Alexander, Jr. entered into eternal peace at the age of 95.
Bill was born in Hext, Texas on March 8, 1925 to W.B. and Hettie Alexander. Bill was in the Navy and served his country both in WWII and as a Seabee in the Vietnam war. He was thrilled to see the WWII and other Memorials in DC thanks to the Alamo Honor Flight.
He was a brick layer by profession and owned his own business. He was Deacon of his Baptist Church in Odessa, Texas, and a Boy Scout leader and lifetime member of the Boy Scouts. He loved the pre-1830’s way of life and was a member of Mountain Men organizations who camped out living that lifestyle.
Bill is preceded by his parents; three brothers Leslie, Charles Alton and Alvin Alexander; one sister Billie Fahnstock; and two sons Charles and Wayne Alexander.
Bill is survived by his loving partner Doris Williams; two daughters Marilyn Alexander and Cathy Langston; one brother Marion (Mona) Alexander; two sisters Dora (Ken) Evans and Mabel (Tom) Toussaint and adoring nieces, nephews.
There will be no funeral service; a graveside service will be at Ft. Sam with limited amount of people attending.
Tres Hewell Mortuary is in charge of the funeral arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.