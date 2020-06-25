Marsha Jean Spahn passed away on June 16, 2020 at the age of 56 in Victoria. She was born on July 16, 1963 in Seguin to Marion Adam Stolicki and Barbara (Reagan) Stolicki.
Marsha is preceded in death by both of her parents; her husband, Ralph August Spahn; brother, Morris Emory Stolicki and her stepson Johnny Ray Spahn.
She is survived by her three children Harold Adam Spahn and wife Raquel; Jennifer McCabe; stepson Michael Wayne Spahn; grandchildren, Christopher Adam Spahn, Vivian Cammylle Spahn, John Alexander Hinson, Anastasia Joanna McCabe, Jayde August Miller and Richard Allen Spahn; her siblings, Marian Elaine Randow, Teresa Diane Mull and Floyd Adam Stolicki; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
A memorial service is set for 10 a.m. to noon on June 30 at Palmer Mortuary with Dwight Reagan officiating. A gathering of memories will be held at noon at the Silver Center, 510 E. Court Street.