Mrs. Jesusa Sibrian Castillo, age 86 of Seguin, Texas, went to meet her Lord on Sunday, August 2nd, 2020. She was born to the late Francisco Sibrian and Eudelia Sibrian on October 19th, 1933.
Jesusa Sibrian Castillo was first and foremost a devout Christian and a child of God, always giving prayer and daily, giving thanks and praise to her Lord, Jesus Christ. Her precious rosary, wrapped in her hands as she called out daily to her Blessed Mother and Jesus Christ was her strength.
She was a beloved daughter, sister, wife and mother, a mother who devoted her entire life to her 9 children. Despite her hectic schedule she never faltered, always caring and praying for her family, the well being of others and stayed strong throughout her life being the moral compass and rock for her 9 children.
Jesusa Sibrian Castillo is survived by 6 children, Richard Sibrian Castillo (wife Anita Castillo) of Alvin, Texas; Alejandro Sibrian Castillo, Jr. of Spicewood, Texas; Carlos Sibrian Castillo (wife Eugenia Castillo) of Seguin, Texas; Rolando Sibrian Castillo, of San Antonio, Texas; Mario Sibrian Castillo of Seguin, Texas and Carmen Sibrian Castillo (Bobby Overstreet) of Orlando, Florida; three sisters: Anita Leos of Texas City, Texas; Ciria Garcia of Seguin, Texas and Hercilia Lopez of San Antonio, Texas; 17 Grandchildren; 22 Great-Grandchildren, 1 Great-Great Grandchild and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.
Mrs. Jesusa Sibrian Castillo is preceded in death by her parents, Francisco Sibrian and Eudelia Machado, husband Alejandro Castillo, daughters Sylvia Castillo Gonzales and Gloria Castillo Allen, son Francisco Sibrian Castillo and sister Frances Sibrian.
All services will be held in Seguin, Texas. The Castillo Family will receive family and friends between 2:00 PM and 4:00 PM on Thursday, August 6th, 2020 at Goetz Funeral Home with a Rosary to follow at 4:30 PM. On Friday, August 7th, 2020, a Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe at 10:30 AM with internment immediately to follow at Our Lady of Guadalupe Cemetery.
Pallbearers: Richard Sibrian Castillo, Alejandro Sibrian Castillo, Jr., Mario Sibrian Castillo, Cody Allen Gonzales, Dwayne Castillo and Francisco Castillo, Jr. Honorary Pallbearers: Carlos Sibrian Castillo, Rolando Sibrian Castillo and Carmen Sibrian Castillo.