Ryan Keith Koehler, age 39 of Seguin, passed away on February 11, 2021. Ryan was born on April 7, 1981 in New Braunfels, Texas to Lois Ann “Pixie” (Granberry) and Bill Terry Koehler. Ryan is preceded in death by his mother, Lois Ann “Pixie” Koehler, his brother, William Gentry “Will” Koehler, his maternal grandparents, Gentry Cleveland and Helen M. (Flinn) Granberry and his paternal grandfather, William Koehler. Survivors include his father, Bill Terry Koehler; paternal grandmother, Annabelle Koehler; aunts, uncles, cousins, many other loving family members and friends.
Updated graveside services and interment will be held on Monday, February 22, 2021 at 2 p.m. at San Geronimo Cemetery with the Rev. Ray Perales officiating. All CDC protocols must be followed including social distancing, limited seating and face coverings worn.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, PO Box 78960 Phoenix, AZ 85062-8960, the American Cancer Society, c/o Jeanette Siltmann, 196 Townesend Road, Seguin, Texas, 78155 or to the First United Methodist Church, 710 N. Austin, Seguin, Texas, 78155. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.