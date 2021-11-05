2 February 1935 - 1 November 2021
Mrs. Beverly Jene Wescott of Seguin, TX was taken to Our Lord on Monday, November 1st following a long illness. Beverly was an active member of her church. In the 1950’s, she sang with the Billy Graham Crusade and continued her devoted journey of faith throughout her lifetime.
She leaves behind a loving family including her children Julie Noel (and husband Scott), Kimberly Wescott, and John Wescott; her grandchildren Jeremiah Shaw (and wife Jen), Derek Shaw (and wife Amanda), Melissa Hensley (and husband Sean), James Huttman (and wife Cindy), and great grandchildren Leah, Rebecca, Daphne, Nathaniel, Grayson, Rosalyn, Maelee, and Remy.
Beverly will be cremated in a private ceremony. There will be a small memorial gathering on Sunday, November 21st at 3:00 p.m.. Friends and family are encouraged to come. Please e-mail janoel1111@gmail.com for details.