Reynaldo “Reybob” Solis, age 68 of Seguin, Texas passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.
A memorial mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment with military honors will follow in Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Cemetery. For those who wish you may livestream the services at vimeo.com/event/275767.
All CDC guidelines will be followed including social distancing and face coverings worn in all locations.
