Charlie Koehler passed away at his home in Seguin, TX on May 23, 2021 at the age of 91.
A memorial service celebrating Charlie’s life will be held on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. at the Jackson Auditorium on the campus of Texas Lutheran University with the Rev. David Mayer, the Rev. Jim Price and the Rev. David Doerfler officiating. A reception will follow from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Texas Agricultural Education and Heritage Center (Big Red Barn). For those who desire the service can be livestreamed at https://bit.ly/3yBsvcH.
Memorial contributions may be made to Texas Lutheran University, Koehler Company Scholarship, Development Office, 1000 W. Court St., Seguin, Texas, 78155; Guadalupe Regional Medical Center Hospice Services, 1215 E. Court St., Seguin, Texas, 78155; the Seguin Library Foundation, 313 W. Nolte St., Seguin, Texas, 78155; the Christian Cupboard, 516 N. Camp St., Seguin, Texas, 78155; or the Faith Lutheran Church Building Fund, 1326 E. Cedar St., Seguin, Texas, 78155.
