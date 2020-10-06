Terry O. Stautzenberger, Jr., age 78 of Seguin, passed away on October 6, 2020. Terry was born in Luling, Texas on October 4, 1942 to Elsie Emily (Donsbach) and Terry O. Stautzenberger, Sr.
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Tres Hewell Mortuary from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Evangelists’ Lutheran Church in Kingsbury, Texas with the Rev. Danny Chambers officiating. Interment will follow in the Kingsbury Cemetery.
Terry is preceded in death by his parents, and his loving wife, Carolyn Lois Stautzenberger.
Survivors include his children, Paul Stautzenberger-Crown and wife Marrika, Charlotte Stautzenberger and husband Justin Dubec, Arthur Stautzenberger and wife Hilary, and William Stautzenberger; grandchildren, Sarah Stautzenberger-Crown, Alexander Stautzenberger, Benjamin Terry Stautzenberger; sibblings, Carolyn Halepaska and husband Frank, Fred Stautzenberger and wife Karen, Cathy Rust and husband Ronnie; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins other loving family members and many friends.
Terry graduated from Seguin High School Class of 1961. He retired from SMI, and enjoyed cooking, fishing, and a good game of Dominoes. His most cherished times were spent with family and friends.
Serving as pallbearers will be, Johnny Watts, Chris Wheland, Justin Dubec, Cory Stidhem, Mark Undeutsch and Marty Undeutsch. Honorary pallbearers will be, T.J. Halepaska and Raymond Schulle.
Memorial contributions may be made to Evangelist’s Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 176 Kingsbury, Texas 78638.
All CDC protocols must be followed including proper social distancing and face coverings worn at all locations.
Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.