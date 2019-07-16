Jacquelyn (Jackie) Elaine Allen White, 90, of Port Lavaca, passed away at home with her son by her side, July 13, 2019 in Port Lavaca.
Jackie was born in Summerville, Texas to Guy Earl Allen and Martha Echols Allen on April 1, 1929. At six years of age, Jackie lost her mother to tuberculosis and subsequently lost her father in a car crash when she was eleven. Jackie was then adopted by her uncle and aunt, Norval (PopTony) and Ida (DaDa) Allen, spending the rest of her childhood in Seguin, Texas.
After graduating Seguin High School, she married Reginald (Reg) White on August 27, 1948 in Seguin. For the next ten years, Reg and Jackie spent their time as partners in life and love. He served as a paratrooper in the Korean Conflict while she stayed in Seguin working at the local bank.
Upon his return to the States, Reg and Jackie moved to Premont, Texas where he worked for Mobil Oil Company and she worked at City Hall while owning/operating a dairy. In 1959 they adopted their first child (John); later adopting a second Child (Melinda) in 1960 at that time Jackie became a stay at home Mom.
The family moved to Port Lavaca in 1960 where they became life-long members of the First United Methodist Church, raising their family and becoming active members of the community. Jackie was one of the first members of the local Garden Club serving as President and other officer roles (too many to count). She loved flower arranging, participating with her children’s school activities, and playing cards. She was always ready to have fun and was the life of the party.
Jackie was preceded in death by her loving husband, Reg after 63 years of marriage; their daughter, Melinda (Mindy); her parents; and her brother, David Allen.
Jackie is survived by her son, John of Port Lavaca; brother, Bud Allen and wife Judy of Seguin; numerous nieces and nephews; and so many special lifelong friends whom she loved dearly.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Port Lavaca First United Methodist Church with a 2:30 p.m. burial service at the Nockenut Cemetery in Nixon, Texas.
Memorial donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Port Lavaca.
