Joyce Brown, 71 passed away January 17,2020. Joyce was the last of a set of triplets to pass.
Joyce went home to be with her Father, Henry Brown and Mother, Zerelda R. Brown; brother Joe Brown,triplet; brother Jack Brown, triplet; brother, Robert Brown; brother Alfred Brown; brother, Gus Brown; sister Margie McMuren; sister Mary Rieger; sister Ethel Kirchman.
She is survived by her daughter Jo Ann Eckols; daughter Donna Eckols; son, Jesse Eckols, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Special thanks to the Guadalupe Valley Hospice.
Memorial will be held at Goetz Funeral Home, Friday, January 24, 2020 at 2pm-5pm.