Estela Cerda Castro, age 87, beloved mother, grandmother and great- grandmother peacefully entered Heaven on June 5, 2020. Estela was born to Soledad and Encarnación Cerda on March 8, 1933 in San Marcos, Texas.
She and Rafael Castro were married on January 18, 1952 in San Marcos, Texas.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, 6 siblings, son, Rudy and great-granddaughter, Jayla.
Estela is survived by 3 daughters: Sally, Gracie and Debbie; 4 sons: Rafael Jr., Richard, Robert and Joe. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
Estela was a devoted, selfless mother and grandmother. Although she suffered many hardships Estela remained optimistic and caring throughout her life. She always made everyone feel welcomed and provided refuge for those who needed a place to stay. The family would like to give a special thanks to all the staff at Hacienda Oaks in Seguin and Warm Springs Specialty Hospital in New Braunfels for the kindness and compassion shown to our mom.
Funeral Arrangements are currently pending and are under the direction and care of Palmer Mortuary and Cremations located at 1116 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155; 830.379.9430.
