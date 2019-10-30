Thelma Koehler, age 92 of Seguin, passed away on October 28, 2019.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church with Rev. Roger Hotopp officiating. A reception will follow in the fellowship hall. Private interment will be held prior to services at the Lone Oak Cemetery.
Thelma was born on October 10, 1927 in Wharton, Texas to Walter and Marie (Boerger) Matthys.
She is preceded in death by her husband Donald Koehler, her parents, brothers, George Matthys and wife Laura and Leroy Matthys, sisters, Marguerite Donsbach and husband Siegfried “Sieg”, Florence Haugen and husband Robert, and Sharron Vogel, brother-in-law, Frank Johnson, sisters-in-law, Gloria Sohn and husband Robert and Gladys Ploetz and husband Ernst “Jr.”.
Survivors include her children, Gaye Krueger and husband Michael, Quintin Koehler and wife Dawn, and Kerry Koehler and wife Mary; grandchildren, Adam Krueger and wife Jana, Evan Krueger and wife Katie, Kayla Krueger, Kelsey Koehler, Kendell Koehler, Cameron Koehler and wife Christine, and Eric Campos; great-grandchildren, Pence, Kinsler, Charlotte and Clark; sister, Ruby Johnson; sister-in-law, Barbara Matthys; brother-in-law, Virgil Vogel; numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members and many friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Lutheran Church, 935 E. Mountain St., Seguin, Texas, 78155 or to the American Cancer Society, c/o Jeanette Siltmann, 196 Townesend Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.