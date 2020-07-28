Larry Allen Damerau of Marion. Texas went to be with the Lord Sunday, July 26, 2020 at the age of 73. He was born on August 19, 1946 in New Braunfels, Texas to Elton and Lorine Damerau.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Larry is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Joyce Damerau; sons, James Damerau and wife Gail, and Dale Damerau and wife Robbin; grandchildren, Collyn Damerau and wife Michelle, Doriann Damerau, Courtney Damerau and fiancé Aaron Pittmon, and Cayden Damerau; great-grandchildren, Braylee Damerau and Brody Damerau; sister, Gloria Damerau and close family friend, Jo Gayle Wright.
Larry was raised in Marion, Texas. He enjoyed working on the family farm. Larry loved farming, tractor pulling, hunting and fishing. He married Joyce Woelke on June 12, 1965 and raised two sons together.
Larry was President of the Marion Volunteer Fire Dept., served on the Federal Land Bank and member Farm Service Association Committee. He was also a member of the Soil Conservation Committee for 35 years.
A Memorial Service will be held Friday, July 31, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Zoeller Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 1:00 pm until service time. All guests must wear face masks and practice social distancing of at least 6 ft.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope Hospice.