Ruben Rodriguez Herrera of Seguin, Texas went home to be with the Lord on May 6, 2020 at the age of 63.
Ruben was born on March 19, 1957 to Carlos Crispin Herrera and Juanita (Rodriguez) Vasquez in Sinton, Texas.
He was an extremely strong and self-driven man. He loved Harley Davidson Motorcycles and had a passion for muscle cars. He enjoyed the pleasures of life in the form of traveling as much as he could. He enjoyed listening to Tejano music and going out dancing. Ruben was always so full of life, he made sure to live life to the fullest even till the very last moments of his earthly journey.
He loved his sons more than anything in this world, they were his “pride and joy”. He also loved and cared for all of the friends he made in his lifetime. Ruben will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is preceded in death by his father, Carlos Crispin Herrera and his mother, Juanita Vasquez as well as his brother, Ernest Herrera.
Left to cherish and honor his memory is his step-father, Jose Vasquez; his sons, Carlos Medrano Herrera and Ruben Medrano Herrera Jr.; his lifelong partner, Irma Medrano Herrera; sisters, Lupe Gonzalez, Genava Lopez, Christina Miller and Jane Pruitt. Ruben is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
At this time due to the events happening in our nation and our world in regards to COVID19 the family has chosen to have a private graveside service.
