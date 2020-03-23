Bonnie Bartels, age 64 of Seguin, prominent businesswoman and owner of the former Lone Star Printing, passed away at her home on March 23, 2020. Bonnie was born on January 30, 1956 in Seguin, Texas to Josephine Lora (Lambrecht) and Walton Harry Bartels, both of whom precede her in death.
Survivors include her brother, Dr. George Bartels; nephew, Dr. Bradley Bartels and wife Dr. Hollis Bartels; niece, Elizabeth Bartels; dear sisters in Christ, Debbie Hildebrandt and Amy Gibbs; numerous cousins, other loving family members and many, many friends.
At this time, due to the Covid-19 restrictions, private graveside services will be held at San Geronimo Cemetery. A public memorial service is being planned at First United Methodist Church in Seguin for late spring or early summer and will be announced online and in the newspaper when determined.
A more complete obituary will follow at that time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 710 N. Austin St., Seguin, Texas, 78155 or to the Guadalupe County Humane Society, P. O. Box 1953, Seguin, Texas, 78155-1593.
