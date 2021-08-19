Dorothy Giesick Burris, age 93 of Seguin, passed away on August 16, 2021. Dorothy was born on a farm in Guadalupe County on October 16th, 1927, to Louis and Lydia (Jahns) Giesick. She was baptized at Emanuel’s Lutheran Church in Seguin.
Dorothy grew up in the Marion Area. At the age of 16, she went to the town of Seguin and got a job at Troy’s Grocery Store. While delivering groceries to Mrs. Emma Burris in Seguin, she met Mrs. Burris’ son, Sonny. In 1949 she and Sonny married. In 1951 their only child, Michael was born.
She later worked at Baenziger’s Model Market in Seguin, in the butcher shop for six years. Dorothy left the supermarket and started work at United Cotton Goods. She worked there 17 years.
She enjoyed gardening, cooking, baking, collecting recipes. She and Sonny enjoyed traveling.
Dorothy then worked as a cafeteria lady at Jefferson Ave. Elementary School for 12 years. After Sonny passed away, Dorothy volunteered at the RSVP and read with the first graders at Koennecke Elementary School for 12 years. She also volunteered at the Christian Cupboard for twelve years and the Salvation Army, ringing the bell for many years.
She was a member of Emanuel’s Lutheran Church for 65-years before joining Faith Lutheran Church.
Thanks so much to her very special friend, Eva Graham, who was always there for her; Her family and friends were very special to her and she enjoyed being with them.
She was preceded in her death by her parents, her husband, sisters and in-laws: Etta Mae Schmoekel and husband Eugene and Betty Wiederstein and husband Ray. Also preceding her were her brother and sisters in law and spouses: Roy Burris (Emma), Lettye Hester (Clyde), J.B. Burris (Rene), Carl Burris (Margaret), Floyd Burris (Ora), Pete Burris (Dorothy), Lorene Bruns (Bennie), Ednah Hageman (Bob).
She is survived by her son, Michael Burris, close friend Eva Graham, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Monday, August 23, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church in Seguin, with the Rev. Ernest “Rusty” Bailey and the Rev. Julie Gellert officiating. Interment will follow in San Geronimo Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Jack Burris, David Wiederstein, Darrell Hunter, James McDaniel, Cody Robertson,and Bobby Jahns.
Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, 1326 E. Cedar, Seguin, Texas, 78155, or to the Samaritan’s Purse, P. O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.
