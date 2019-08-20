Betty Rauch Strey, 77, of Yorktown, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019. She was born November 16, 1941, in Guadalupe County, to the late Marcos and Betty Dietert Rauch.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, David Rauch and Richard Rauch; sisters, Helen Hancock, Lucille Hancock and Dorothy Linebarger.
She is survived by her husband, Alfred Strey; sons, Harold Wayne Strey and Dwayne Allen Strey; step-son, Darrell Ray Strey (Mitzi); grandchildren, Amanda Rene Strey, Nikolus Strey and Stephanie Lynn Potter; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 5-8pm, Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Finch Funeral Chapel. Graveside service will be 10am, Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Weesatche Community Cemetery with Rev. Mark Collins officiating.
Arrangements entrusted to Finch Funeral Chapel-Yorktown, 361-564-2277.