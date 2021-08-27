Frances B. Flores of Seguin, Texas, passed away at the age of 90, on August 24, 2021. She was born on September 17, 1930, in Cibolo, Texas to Anselmo B. Bustos and Maria (Charles) Bustos.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Sostenes C. Flores; her parents; and her seven brothers and three sisters.
Frances is survived by her five children, daughters, Isabel Belmarez (Luis), Josie Vega (David) and Maria “Angie” Juarez (Porfirio); sons, Estevan “Steve” Flores (Leti) and Miguel “Mike” Flores (Melissa); grandchildren, Donna Mendoza (Joe), Elizabeth Belmarez (Josh), David Michael Vega, Cindy Vega, Angelica Hudgens (Tyler) and Rene Juarez; great grandchildren, Scarlett Diaz, J.J. Mendoza, Adam Mendoza and Christian Mendoza; and step grandson, Iysen Varela; along with numerous family and friends.
Our Mom or “Granny” as we all called her by this endearing name was a very strong minded and independent woman. She always prayed for all her kids and their families. She really loved all her grandchildren and great grandchildren very much. She always had the strength to fight her illnesses but this time she was ready to go. We were blessed to have had her as long as we did, but now she is with the love of her life, our dad, and with our heavenly God. She will be dearly missed.
A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Palmer Mortuary Chapel with the Holy Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Burial will follow at San Geronimo Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Palmer Mortuary and Cremations located at 1116 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155; 830.379.9430. Please log on to www.palmermortuary.com to sign and view the guest book.