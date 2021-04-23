Judy Lee Evans, age 80 of Seguin, passed away on April 21, 2021. Judy was born on January 27, 1940 in Sanford, North Carolina to Stella Kathleen (Rosser) and Samuel David Oldham, Sr.
Judy is preceded in death by her loving husband, Joe “Papa Joe” Evans, her parents, son, Timothy Womack, granddaughter, Ashley Womack, sister, Sue Bennett and brothers, S. D. “Jr.” Oldham, Jr and David Oldham.
Survivors include her daughter, Pam Womack; son, Tommy Womack; grandson, Wesley Womack; granddaughters, Taylor Nichols, Dana Womack and Brooke Womack; great-granddaughter, Ashley Womack and great-grandson, Cameron Hernandez; numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members and cousins.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Graveside services and interment will be held on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at San Geronimo Cemetery with Chaplain Rhonda Robbins officiating. Face coverings are requested at all locations.
Judy will be lovingly remembered as everyone’s Nana, and she will be missed.
Memorial contributions may be made Elara Caring Hospice 300 Landa St., Ste. B, New Braunfels, TX 78130 or to Dementia Society of America, P. O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA, 18901
