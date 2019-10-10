Kenneth Hugo Pape, age 84 of Seguin, passed away on October 8, 2019.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. with Rev. Ray Perales officiating. Interment will follow in San Geronimo Cemetery.
Kenneth was born on June 18, 1935 from Seguin, TX to Hugo Carl and Irene (Fischer) Pape. He graduated Seguin High School and received a degree in mathematics from the University of Texas at Austin.
Kenneth was the owner and operator of Pape Pecan House; he started the business with his father Hugo in 1961 as a third-generation pecan businessman.
Along with running the Pecan industry in Guadalupe Co., Kenneth enjoyed collecting nutcrackers, with over 8,000 in his collection to date in the museum at the Pecan House.
Kenneth is preceded in death by his parents, and his son, John Kerwin Pape.
Survivors include his loving wife Zelda “Zee” Kindred Pape; daughter, Dana D. Pape O’Hara; sister, Beatrice Pape; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and many friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson’s Disease Foundation, 1359 Broadway Suite 1509 New York, NY 10018 or the Guadalupe County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1593 Seguin, TX 78155 or a charity of one’s choice.
