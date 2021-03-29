On March 12th 2021, Friday evening around 9 p.m., Matthew Nicholas Camacho, loving son and brother passed away at the age of 37 at his home in New Braunfels, Tx with immediate family and close relatives.
He was born on December 8th, 1983 to Linda Martinez and Manuel Camacho.
He was a loving and playful soul who faced the battles of Cerebral Palsy with his strongest fight.
Matthew was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mary and Frank Martinez.
He is survived by his mother, Linda; his father, Manuel: and 3 siblings, Steven, Lindsay and Celinda, niece and nephews, Grandparents, Augustin and Alice Camacho and extended family.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. April 8 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 409 W. Krezdorn St., Seguin, Tx. Rosary will begin at 10 a.m. A Funeral Service will be held 10 a.m. April 9 at Comal Cemetery, 422 S. Peace Ave., New Braunfels, Tx.