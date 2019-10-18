Audrey Diane Bormann, born on August 17, 1961, joined our Heavenly Father on October 8, 2019.
She is preceded in death by grandparents, Herbert and Friedericke (Renz) Tonne, Hugo and Meta (Rose) Bormann; dear aunt and uncle, Aleene (Tonne) and Harvey Dedeke.
She is survived by parents, Melvin and Evelyn (Tonne) Bormann; one sister and brother-in-law, Brenda and Mark Vrana, Sr.; beloved nieces, Katherine, Emma, Molly; nephew, Mark “Sonny” Vrana, Jr. and dear cousin, Harland Dedeke.
Audrey will be remembered for her smile and love for her family and animals. She was a tough, honest, hardworking, kind person, beautiful inside and out. She will be greatly missed by her family.
A special thanks to all the family and friends that were with Audrey during her last months.
Graveside services were held October 12, 2019. Serving as honorary pallbearers were Hudson Haas, John Michael Graupner, Sonny Vrana, Lynn Pierce, Robert Haas and Chester Trees.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. James Catholic Church, 510 S. Camp Street, Seguin, Texas 78155 or Guadalupe County Humane Society, 2484 TX 46, Seguin, Texas 78155.
To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.