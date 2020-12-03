Myra Jane “Kookie” Schulz, age 68 of Seguin, passed away on December 3, 2020. Kookie was born on June 8, 1952 in Seguin, Texas to Margaret (Brandeberry) and Herman Troell Schulz, Sr.
Kookie will be remembered as enjoying working with her father at his full service gas station for many years, and her 41 year career with the Seguin Independent School District Transportation Department. She loved her time at home doing daily chores, especially mowing her yard and caring for her plants. Her sons were her pride and joy, their work ethic and the fine men they became. Her most precious times were spent with them and their families.
Kookie is preceded in death by her sons, William Charles “Chuckie” Bittner, Jr. and Steven Wayne “Stevie” Carter, Jr., her parents, her brother, Herman T. “Cowboy” Schulz, Jr., and sister, Louise Ann May.
Survivors include her loving son, Bryan Bittner and wife Kristen; granddaughter, Shiloh Marie Bittner; grandson, Bryan Bittner, Jr. and wife Rachel; great-grandson, Lance Bittner; sister-in-law, Shirley Schulz; several nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and many friends.
A walk through line visitation will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Graveside services and interment will be held on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park with the Rev. Jeremy Roy officiating. All CDC protocols must be followed including social distancing and face coverings worn at all locations.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, c/o Jeanette Siltmann, 196 Townesend Road, Seguin, Texas, 78155.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.