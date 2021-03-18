Vernon Dale Hart, age 67 of Blanco, formerly of Seguin, passed away on March 6, 2021. Dale was born on June 13, 1953 in Baytown, Texas.
He attended Baytown Sterling High School. While working at SMI in Seguin he was offered a chance to get his GED. He graduated 3 days before his oldest son from Seguin High School. He always said that he wanted to make sure to graduate before his children and he made good on that promise proudly. A beloved family man, he wore many hats throughout his life. He was a plumber, welder, drafter, and retired truck driver among others. He’ll forever be remembered for his work ethic and love of being a BBQ Pitmaster.
Dale is preceded in death by his Father Conley Hart and Mother Hazel Smith.
Survivors include his loving wife of 46 years, Vicki Hart; children, Jerry Hart, Jason Hart and Amy Hart; grandchildren Treyson & Trenton Hart and their sister Avery Young; siblings Bert Pye, Ray Pye and his wife Kim, Ethel Cathey and her husband James; Brothers in Law Gary Daderio, Paul Fagan and his wife Michelle; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and friends.
Visitation will begin on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 10 a.m. followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel with the Pastor Betty Carroll officiating with her son Jon Carroll. Interment will follow in the Kingsbury Cemetery in Kingsbury, Texas.
Serving as pallbearers will be Ryan Fagan, Nicholas Fagan, Aaron Pye, Mike Scheffel Jr., Damion Griffin, Will “Doogie” Reed, and Corey Jackson. Honorary pallbearer will be Shane Pye.
All CDC protocols must be followed including social distancing, limited seating and face coverings requested. Memorial contributions may be made to Vicki Hart.
