Carol Elaine Stevens of Seguin, Texas passed away on Monday, January 11, 2021, at the age of 74. She was born to Jack Norman Stewart and Doris Lee (Neeley) Stewart on December 23, 1946, in Pasadena, Texas.
Carol is preceded in death by her parents Jack Norman Stewart and Doris Lee Stewart; her brother, Norman Stewart and her sister, Beverly Hustede.
She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Rodney Lee Stevens Sr.; her children, Rodney Lee Stevens Jr. and wife Chela, Neil Stewart Stevens and wife Rachel. She was the proud Grammy of four grandchildren: Kayla, Ty, Cory, and Jake Stevens. Carol is further survived by her sister Dale Dulin and numerous extended family and friends.
On December 30, 1973, Carol, along with Rodney, was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in San Antonio, Texas. Service to her God, Jehovah was of utmost importance in her life. Her love for Jehovah and her neighbors was evident through the many hours she spent in the ministry and study of the Bible. Even in her last days, she spent all the time she could in her service to Jehovah. She will always be remembered as the most loving and kind grandmother, mother, wife, and sister. Grammy will be dearly missed.
Funeral services will be scheduled at a later date.
