Dr. Thomas Joseph “Tom” Cody aka “Grandpa on the Lake”, age 77 of McQueeney, Texas, passed away Saturday, April 17th, 2021 at Guadalupe Regional Medical Center (GRMC) where he worked as a Radiologist for 30 years.
Born on the 4th of July in 1943 in Sioux City, Iowa to Jack and Harriet Cody, Tom came into this world with a bang and never stopped dazzling his friends, family, and acquaintances with his sparkling smile and personality. Although his grand finale came much too soon, Tom will always be remembered as a bright, shimmering light in this world.
Tom’s family moved to Yankton, South Dakota when he was 15. Growing up, Tom was known as “TJ” or “Little Cody” or “THOMAS JOSEPH!” when he was really in trouble with his mother or father. As a 6-foot tall freshman in high school, Tom was a powerhouse on the Yankton Bucks varsity football team and graduated in 1962. He got his undergraduate degree from and attended 2 years of medical school at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion.
He then transferred to the University of Texas Health Science Center (UTHSC) in San Antonio and graduated with a medical degree followed by a residency in Radiology. He returned to teach at UTHSC in the 1970’s and once more after retiring from GRMC.
Tom was always a hard worker, but his high school Chemistry teacher Mr. Halstad and Dr. Steele both of Yankton, South Dakota were instrumental in helping him realize he could do anything he set his mind to, including becoming a physician. From that point on, Tom approached everything he did in life with passion, precision, and determination. He taught himself how to sail, he became a pilot, and he even raced mountain bikes with his son and daughter, winning several races including an off-road triathlon. He was often seen riding his bike in and around McQueeney and Seguin, but his favorite route to ride and run was always the loop around Treasure Island, where he lived for 45 years.
He took up ballroom dancing in 2013 telling his wife Stella that “dance lessons were much cheaper and more fun than couple’s therapy.” They even ended up dancing in the New Braunfels performance of the Nutcracker that year.
He joined the staff as a radiologist at Guadalupe Valley Hospital in Seguin, Texas (now GRMC) in 1975 and retired 30 years later on July 26, 2006, which was declared “Dr. Tom Cody Day” by then mayor Betty Ann Matthies in a ceremony honoring his decades of service to the community.
In the mid 1980’,s he converted a small church next to the hospital into a private practice and purchased the first mammogram machine for the community. He also helped transform the radiology department at GRMC during that time by convincing the hospital to acquire an ultrasound machine. In addition, he provided radiology services to Warm Springs Rehabilitation Hospital in Gonzales as well as hospitals in Lockhart and Luling, flying his small single engine airplane to these nearby communities to cover more ground in less time.
Tom grew up hunting in South Dakota with his father and brothers and shared that passion with his grandsons, who now carry on the tradition at the Diamond Half Ranch, the same ranch he hunted on for decades with friends and family.
He started focusing on his health in the 1970s and took up running before running shoes were even available. He bought a Vitamix in the 1990s and would make raw vegetable soup and smoothies for many of his meals for years. In fact, it was common knowledge that you’d need to BYOF (bring your own food) to Grandpa’s house if you wanted anything unhealthy to eat!
As health conscious as he was, he had a weakness for pie and it was not uncommon for him to polish one off in its entirety (after a long run or ride, of course).
He loved traveling with his family including numerous ski trips to Colorado, Universal Studios and other theme parks, many trips to Alaska, several cruises and sailing adventures including an epic trip to the Bahamas in the 1970s.
He was also blessed with incredible luck, which apparently runs in the family according to his brother Jim. He once had to cram for an important exam in medical school and only had time to review 2 of the 10 possible questions and the two he studied happened to be the questions on the exam!
In addition, he won the Yankton Rocky Mountain Elk Chapter gun raffle both times he entered it. He and his family also narrowly escaped certain death in the early 1980’s on their way to South Dakota in Tom’s single engine Cessna. After the pilot he’d hired flew into a terrible storm just north of Austin, the clouds parted and the pilot landed safely. Needless to say, that flight to South Dakota did not happen that year!
Tom treated everyone equally, never judging them by their past, status or circumstance. He was always willing to help friends and family especially in times of crisis, including offering medical advice that ultimately saved his nephew’s life. In the words of his dear friend Dr. Howard Solomon, “he would have moved mountains for me.”
His memory will live on as his children and grandchildren share his love for the outdoors, adventure, health and fitness, and most of all...pie.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Harriet Cody, his brother Michael Cody, as well as his pet deer Bambo and cat Priscilla.
Survivors include his loving wife of 33 years Stella Cody; son, J.T. Cody and wife Sanaa; daughters, Rebecca “Becca Boo Baby” Cody and husband Divit Tripathi, and Jessica Guerrero; grandsons, Kellen Cody, Casey Cody, Connor Cody, Bodhi Tripathi, and Chander Tripathi; siblings, Rita Marschall of Reno, Nevada; James (Judy) Cody of Vermillion, South Dakota; Julie (Jerry) Wenner of Park City, Utah; Patrick (Denise) Cody of Yankton; and Nicholas Cody of Yankton, sister in law Mary Dell Cody as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and many friends and colleagues including Dr. Howard Solomon and Dr. Daryl Currier.
Tom requested a small private celebration that will be held on his birthday, which was always a joyous day of celebration with his family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice; and be sure to think of him every 4th of July or whenever you enjoy a slice of pie.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.