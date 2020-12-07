Alice Marie Bulgerin Brown, age 78 of Seguin gained her angel wings on December 5, 2020. Alice was born on July 31, 1942 in Seguin, Texas to Martha (Baerwald) and Eddie Bulgerin.
Her sassy personality was known by family and those who knew her best. She loved to play bingo and never missed an opportunity to go and play. She loved going to the coast and spending time in Rockport.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 44 years, Joseph (Butch) Brown, two sisters Bernice Demuth and husband Melvin and Viola Maierhofer.
Survivors include her children, Joseph “Scott” Brown, and wife Dawn, Debra Kay Williams, and husband Chris, Charles Demuth and wife Diane. Grandchildren, Garrett Brown and fiancé Amanda Owens, Ty Brown & Haley Carignan, and Tyler Williams; great-granddaughter, Addison Claire Brown; brother- in-law, Wilburn “Sonny” Brown, and wife Judy; sisters-in-law, Gladys Dotson, and husband Buddy, Mary Ann Schwerdtfeger and husband Donald, as well as numerous nieces and nephews, other loving family members and friends.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Tres Hewell Mortuary from 5 to 7 p.m. Private family graveside services and interment will be held later at San Geronimo Cemetery with the Rev. Paul Theiss officiating. All CDC protocols must be followed including social distancing and face coverings worn. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Scott Brown, Chris Williams, Garrett Brown, Ty Brown, and Tyler Williams.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to the charity of one’s choice.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.