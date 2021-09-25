Johnny Joe Herrera, age 51 of Seguin, Texas passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Johnny was born on March 11, 1970 in Seguin, Texas to Dolores (Noriega) and Enrique M. Herrera.
He is preceded in death by his father, Enrique “Indio” Herrera; son, Zachary John Herrera and sister, Mary Hernandez.
Survivors include his loving wife of 28 years, Roxanne Herrera; daughter, Vanessa Herrera; sons, Steven John Herrera, Aiden Jon Herrera; mother, Dolores Gomez; sisters, Stella Nenninger (Chris), Bernice Herrera, JoAnn Hererra (Timothy Porter) and Nancy Flores (Eddie); brother, Jason Herrera; God-son, Peter Hernandez and numerous, nieces, nephew and friends.
Johnny was a devoted husband and father of three children who he loved dearly. Johnny had a lifelong passion of working on muscle cars, street racing and mud racing. He built multiple cars many of which have been featured in various publications, winning first place in car shows and racing down the quarter-mile.
He will be remembered as a loving son, brother, husband and father. He will be missed but never forgotten. We know he is leaving tire marks on heavens golden roads.
