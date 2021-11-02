Theodore R. Barrientos of Seguin, Texas entered eternal rest on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at the age of 92 (just shy of 93). He was born to Felipe Barrientos and Dolores Romero on November 9, 1928.
Theodore was a loving husband and father who cared deeply about his family and faith. He had a generous soul and a great sense of humor, and loved to joke and laugh with family and friends. Theodore (Teddy) also loved listening to music, dancing, singing, and learning to play guitar late in life. He especially enjoyed time spent working out doors, taking care of his family, home and his farm outside of town.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Adela A. Barrientos; son, Joseph Ted Barrientos; parents, Felipe Barrientos and Dolores R. Barrientos; brothers, Pedro Barrientos (Margarita P. Barrientos), Ysidoro Barrientos (Maria A. Barrientos); sisters, Margarita B. Rojas (Antonio Rojas), Alberta B. Leal (Oscar Leal), and Severiana B. Salazar (Genaro).
Theodore is survived by his daughter, Adel Husband (Robert Nelson) and sister, Fidencia B. Lopez (Jesus L. Lopez)
Visitation will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church on Thursday, November 4, 2021 9:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Holy Rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. and Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at San Geronimo Cemetery.
Services are under the direction of Goetz Funeral Home located at 713 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155. 830-379-2313