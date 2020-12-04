Manuel Urquiza, age 89 of Seguin, passed away on December 2, 2020. Manuel was born in Wharton County, Texas on April 27, 1931 to Teresa (Castillo) and Manuel Urquiza.
He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He was employed by D & M Supply for over 40 years. Manuel loved fishing excursions with his nephews. He loved the Lord and was an active member of Kingsbury United Methodist Church where he graciously served wherever needed. For Manuel, making life worth living was giving!
Manuel was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Cruz Urquiza, sister, Dionisia Urquiza, nephew, Tomas Lopez, III and his brother-in-law, Miguel Arriola.
Survivors include his siblings, Lydia Arriola, Moses Urquiza and wife Frances, Lee Wilson and husband Len, Jim Luna and wife Rose, and Tina Luna; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and many friends; and his loving fur baby, Tiger.
Visitation will begin on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel followed by funeral service at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Joseph Berkley officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in San Geronimo Cemetery. All CDC protocols must be followed including social distancing and face coverings worn at all locations.
Serving as pallbearers will be Jon Ochoa, Adrian Arriola, Raymond Arriola, Daniel Noriega, Dennis Ivey and Robert James Rodriguez.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Kingsbury United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 34, Kingsbury, Texas, 78638.
