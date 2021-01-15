Helen Louise Schroeder Traeger passed away peacefully on January 7, 2021 at the age of 93 years. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to many.
The eldest child of Edwin Henry and Helen Mgebroff Schroeder, Helen was born in Brenham, Texas on July 27, 1927. She graduated from Brenham High School in 1945 and attended Texas Lutheran College. During her college years, Helen met her future husband, Winston Traeger of Seguin, who had just returned from serving in the Navy during WWII. Helen was instantly attracted to this tall, handsome man. Her vivacious personality perfectly complimented his quiet, gentle demeanor. They were married on December 28, 1947 and raised three children in Seguin.
Family was the center of Helen’s life. She was very involved in her children’s activities and was an enthusiastic supporter of the Matadors. She served on the Seguin Youth Center Board, Band Boosters and PTA. An active member of the First United Methodist Church, Helen taught Sunday School and was a Circle Leader. In their heyday, Helen and Winston were fixtures on the dance floor and were members of the XL Dance Club. Family time was often spent at Lake Breeze Ski Lodge or traveling the roads to Civil War sights and national parks.
Helen enjoyed socializing with her friends and belonged to many poker and bridge clubs. She had a keen eye for beauty in almost any form, especially nature and fashion. Helen found joy in her job as a buyer and model for the Style Shop and at the boutique store Wildflower.
Helen and Winston built a house on Elm Street where they remained for decades, and she loved her big yard with its azalea bushes, pecan trees and rose garden. This home was a place of gathering for events large and small. The pool later became a popular spot for her grandkids and their friends. “Memaw” was a great host and a fantastic cook. She kept everyone entertained with her commentary on life and her quick wit. Christmas was Helen’s favorite time of year, and her tradition of having multiple beautiful Christmas trees, magical snow villages, and festive decorations will not be forgotten.
Football was a lifelong passion for Helen. She and Winston were huge University of Texas fans and sat in the same seats at Memorial Stadium for 40 years. Her love of watching college and pro football continued through the last weekend of her life. Her family knew not to call her during big game days, and the great-grandkids learned a few new words from “Memaw” during visits in football season.
Helen traveled the world with her mother-in-law and sister-in-law, from Europe to Tangier to Hong Kong. Her amazing stories of exploits abroad are a source of joy and laughter. Helen had a zest for life and a sparkle that was contagious. She left us with treasured memories and a legacy of love.
Helen is survived by her three children: Jane Traeger Tate and husband, Michael, of Horseshoe Bay; Casper (Dub) Traeger and wife, Pam, of Georgetown; and Marc Schroeder Traeger and wife, Peggy, of Seguin. Helen’s grandchildren are Macey Frels Krpec of San Saba, Kristin Frels Henley of Austin, Jenna Leigh Traeger of Pflugerville and Christopher Ryan Traeger of Seguin. Her great-grandchildren are Emily Claire Krpec, William Traeger Krpec, Caroline Elizabeth Krpec, Weston Daniel Krpec, and Kate Olivia Henley. Helen is also survived by her brother, Ed Schroeder and wife, Linda, of Virginia. Many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends also played an important role in her life.
Helen is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, her parents, her sisters Peggy Schraub and Ann Henk, her grandson Jordan Winston Traeger, her in-laws Casper and Ollie Traeger, and her sister-in-law Mildred Terry and husband T.H.
Her family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Tommy Raetzsch, Robert Raetzsch and Grace Camarillo for their care and kindness.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.