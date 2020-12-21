Raymond Morales was born on April 11, 1968 and passed away on Dec. 17, 2020. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Goetz Funeral Home.
Seguin Magazine
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Pharmacy robbed at gunpoint, police seek suspects
- Seguin ISD extends winter break to Jan. 11
- Local serviceman returns from active duty, surprises young sons
- SHS switches to all remote learning with rise in cases
- Anna Maria “Annie” Cimental Caddell
- Guadalupe County Court at Law judge successor selected
- Rae Ann Adam
- Seguin treasure trove of hidden gem boutiques, shops
- Giovanna (Jo) Maria Ditzenberger
- County COVID-19 cases decline, hospital cases climb
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.