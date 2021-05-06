Maria De La Cruz Martinez
Maria De La Cruz Martinez, age 77 of Seguin, passed away on May 4, 2021. Maria was born on December 17, 1943 in Seguin, Texas to Mariana (Becerra) and Juan De La Cruz, 607 William St.
Maria was a beautiful and quiet loving wife and mother and lived her life never complaining, never asking for much, but always giving love, support, and favors to friends and family. With her Navy husband, she lived in Spain, Florida, California, and other places before settling back to her home town of Seguin.
She was a strong and independent woman raising a son when husband was deployed to sea. She liked to sew, tend to her garden, care for her cats and watch movies with family. She will be remembered for her smile, her good deeds for helping others without ever asking for anything in return, her tolerance, her forgiveness, and her infinite love.
Maria is preceded in death by her parents Juan and Marianna. Left to cherish and honor her memory is her loving husband of 53 grateful years, Alfredo “Fred” Martinez; son, Eduardo Martinez; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Adelfa Chabella, Agedita Taylor, Anita Chandler, and Armando Martinez; numerous cousins other loving family members and friends.
Visitation will begin on Monday, May 10, 2021 at 5 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel followed by the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7 p.m. with Deacon Nick Carrillo officiating. On Tuesday, May 11, 2021, visitation will begin at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church followed by another recitation of the Holy Rosary at 9:30 a.m. followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park. Face coverings are required at all locations.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155.