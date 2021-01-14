Betty L. Kalmus, age 87 of Seguin, Texas, passed away January 8, 2021. Graveside services, Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park. You may visit www.treshewell.com.
