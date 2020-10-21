Violet Hensley Bonorden-Lillie, age 93 of Seguin, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Violet was born in Goliad, Texas on January 15, 1927 to Bea and Robert Hensley.
The family moved to California for a time before coming back to Texas. Violet went to Southwest Texas College and met Malcomb Bonorden and married. They resided in Port Lavaca until Hurricane Celia caused them to move to Kingsbury.
Violet taught at Gary Job Corp before she began teaching at Seguin HS as a Typing and Accounting teacher (she was well respected and loved by her students). For many years Violet was a part of Kingsbury Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary and helped with the annual BBQ.
After being with Malcomb for 34 years, he passed after a long battle with cancer, she moved to Seguin and later married Alton Lillie. Violet loved dancing and socializing, she was a put together woman, you would never see her leave the house without her high heels and her hair done.
She also enjoyed traveling to the coast with her family. She was a devoted member of FUMC of Seguin and volunteered as a Pink Lady on the weekends in the gift shop at GRMC. Violet was adored by all who knew her and will be deeply missed.
Violet is preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, Malcomb (34 years) and Al (14 years), sister, June Evans, and her loving daughter, Debbie Bonorden Thompson.
She is survived by her son-in-law, Loyd Thompson; sister-in-law Naomi Bonorden and her children, Mary Lynn McGee and husband Pat, Bobby “Bo” Bonorden and wife Barbara, Joe Bruce and wife Amy; Clark Lillie and friend Janyce, and Steve Lillie; nephews, Keith and Marcus Evans; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren (she loved all children more than anything else) other loving family members and many friends.
A visitation will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Tres Hewell Mortuary beginning at 12 p.m. followed by funeral services at 1 p.m. with the Reverend Cathe Evins officiating. Private interment will follow Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park. All CDC protocols must be followed including social distancing and face coverings must be worn at all locations.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to, First United Methodist Church of Seguin, 710 N Austin St, Seguin, TX 78155 or any Cancer Society of your choice.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Drive, Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.