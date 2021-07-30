On July 26, 2021, Mary Ann Staats gained her wings and flew just beyond the moon to where her beloved husband has been patiently waiting for her. Mary Ann was just 88 years young the day she left us.
Mary Ann was born to her parents, Harry and Linda Engelke on January 19th, 1933, in the small town of Geronimo, Texas. She came from a large family and enjoyed being a sister to her 3 brothers and 4 sisters. Mary Ann met her future husband, Alton while attending a dance in New Braunfels at an open-air pavilion. They got married on June 3rd, 1951 and enjoyed 67 years of love and life together.
Mary Ann was a proud, military wife and loving mother of 3. She enjoyed working and raising her family. A warm, caring, and generous woman who always loved and welcomed people with open arms. Full of stories, old wife’s tales, home remedies, wit, wisdom, and advice that she was always willing to share. You couldn’t help but smile when she would tell her stories, with laughter in her voice and a twinkle in her eye, because she was always thinking ahead to how the story ended. She loved collecting her salt and pepper shakers, Santa’s, and any and every type of frog imaginable: statues, stuffed animals, jewelry, knick-knacks, you name it. She never saw a frog she didn’t like. Mary Ann loved to spend free time doing creative things like coloring, painting ceramics, sewing, and making boutonnieres and flower bouquets for special events. Maybe it was her lucky frog pendants that she always wore, the world may never know, but she was always lucky in the casinos. Every time she gambled, which she did every chance she got, from Coushatta to Eagle Pass, from slot machines to scratch off’s, the lady knew how to win.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by 5 of her siblings, granddaughter Danielle, and her loving husband, Alton, and several other beloved family members and friends. She is survived by sister Nelda Huth, brother Harry Engelke Jr. and wife Alyson, daughter Linda Kelly, son Russell Staats, son Randy Staats and wife Ruby, grandchildren William and wife Dawn, Michael and wife Victoria, Andrew and wife Amanda, Timothy, Samuel, Michael and wife Amy, and Jesse, along with numerous great grandchildren, several great-great grandchildren in addition to countless nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family and friends.
The viewing will be held at Goetz Funeral Home in Seguin from 4-6 pm on Sunday, August 1, 2021. The service will be on Monday, August 2nd, 2021 at Cross Church, 814 N. Bauer St in Seguin at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, the family asked that donations be made to the American Kidney Fund.