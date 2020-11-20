Robert “Grampy” Lee Braune

Robert Lee Braune passed away at North Central Baptist Hospital in San Antonio, Texas on November 14 ,2020 at the age of 69.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Helen Schriewer Braune; children Vance Braune and wife Beth, Tammy Duran and husband Richard; grandchildren, Alyssa Flugrath, Evan Guzman, Nicholas Duran, Destiny Storch and companion Darius Kates, Desiree (Tyler) Lucas, Daphany Storch, and Lilah Braune; great-grandchildren, Zyraphina, Emersyn and Jaxon; sister, Dorothy Schneider and sister-in-law Irene Braune. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Glen Braune.
Robert was born on January 10, 1951, to Helmuth and Hertha Erxleben Braune. He was raised in the Zorn area where he attended and graduated from Navarro High School. He was baptized and confirmed in the Christian faith in Friedens Evangelical United Church of Christ at Geronimo, Texas. He was a member of the First Protestant Church.
Robert worked in sales during his career and owned a snack food vending business. He also worked at H-E-B. He was a fast and slow-pitch softball official with ASA for 31 years, 23 years high school umpire and officiated games all over the South and Central Texas area. He was a volleyball official with TASO for 15 years with the San Antonio and Austin chapters and a basketball official with TASO for seven years. Because of his love for sports, Robert also donated his time to Special Olympics.
Robert enjoyed gardening and sharing the vegetables he grew with family and friends. He was active with his children’s 4-H and FFA projects raising rabbits, chickens, turkeys, and sheep. He was also their little league coach for baseball and fast-pitch softball. He loved his family and spending time with his grandchildren. He enjoyed traveling with them and exploring the sites.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 22nd, 2020 at Zoeller Funeral Home from 4 pm - 7 pm.
Serving as honorary pallbearers are Trey Hartman, Matthew Schriewer, Stephen Schriewer, Timothy Schriewer, Richard Braune, Christopher Braune, and Anthony Schneider.
Memorial donations may be made in his name to First Protestant Church, American Heart Association, or Special Olympics.