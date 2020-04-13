Elaine Clara “Lanie” Dotson, age 99 of Seguin, passed away on April 13, 2020. Lanie was born on September 6, 1920 in Seguin, Texas to Emma (Knetsch) and Arthur J. Schaefer.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 69 years, Daniel Dick Dotson, her parents, her brothers, Louie and Arthur Schaefer, and sisters, Lillie Dotson and Martha Backhaus.
Survivors include her daughter Dorothy Hawkins and husband Pete; granddaughter, Donna Hawkins Dodson and husband Bruce; grandson, Wesley Hawkins and wife, Lynne; great grandchildren, Wendy Hawkins and partner Tim, Courtney Neumann and husband, Scott, Kelly Bradford and husband Brian, Kathleen Boutwell, Travis Hawkins and wife Chelsea, Jeremy Boutwell, and Jenna Hawkins; 2 great-great grandchildren, Cory Hawkins and Aislyn Bradford; numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, private services will be held with interment at Dugger Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Seguin Outdoor Learning Center, 1865 East US Hwy. 90, Seguin, Texas, 78155 or any children’s charity of choice.
Family and friends are encouraged to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.