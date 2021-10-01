Steven Craig Hill, age 61 of Seguin, passed away on September 30, 2021. Craig was born on August 28, 1960 in Reno, Nevada, to Norma Jean (Schubert) and Francis Larry Hill.
Craig will be remembered as a playful soul; he was always joking around with his friends and family, bringing many smiles and numerous laughs to all who knew him. Craig enjoyed many things in life: fishing in the park, working on art projects, and spending time with his family. He was a dedicated father, a loving grandfather, a talented artist, and a wonderful friend. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Norma Jean Hill and his sister, Frances Jean Wilson. Survivors include his father, Francis Larry Hill; sons, Steven Hill Jr., and wife Melissa, and Bryson Andrew Hill; daughter, Katy Lee Hill; brothers, Clay Hill and wife Bonnie and David Hill and wife Myra; and the love of his life, Lori Hamilton; as well as numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other loving family members and many friends.
A memorial service celebrating Craig’s life will be held on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel with the Rev. W.C. Mcintyre officiating.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin ,Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.