John Jesse Naumann was born February 20, 1968 to Stanley and Bertha Naumann of Seguin and went to be with the Lord August 3, 2020 at the age of 52.
He graduated from Seguin High School and furthered his education at Texas State University. Jesse had a successful career working at Texas State University and after 25 years, retired December 2019.
Jesse is survived by his father Stanley J. Naumann and wife Marilyn, sister Natalie Naumann of Seguin, Aunt Betty Jean and Lee Tieken of Stevensville, MT and other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother Bertha (Adcock) Naumann.
Due to current restrictions, a private graveside service will be held at San Geronimo Cemetery with Pastor Toby Burk officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ Lutheran Church of Elm Creek, 3305 Church Road, Seguin, TX 78155.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr, Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.