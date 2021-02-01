Dorothy Mae Bierstedt, age 86 of Seguin, passed away on January 29, 2021. Dorothy was born on December 10, 1934 in Marion, Texas to Veleska (Bulgrin) and Gilbert Helmke.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her nephew, Douglas Bierstedt and several siblings.
Survivors include her loving husband, Harry Bierstedt; sisters, Betty Glenewinkel and Shirley Allen; brother, Jerry Bing; several nieces, nephews, other loving family members and many friends.
Visitation will begin on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel followed by funeral service at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Toby Burk officiating. Interment will follow in San Geronimo Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be George Bierstedt, Blake Bierstedt, Aaron Bierstedt, Michael Stahl, Otto Glenewinkel, and David Stahl. Honorary pallbearers will be Raul Guerra, Stephen Daniel and Jack Coker. All CDC protocols must be followed including social distancing, limited seating, and face coverings worn.
Memorial contributions may be made to Christ Lutheran of Elm Creek Church, 3305 Church Road, Seguin, Texas, 78155.