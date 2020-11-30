Carol Ann (Webel) Ross went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, November 27, 2020 at the age of 66. Carol was born on September 18, 1954 to Rosie (Jacobs) and Walter Webel in San Antonio, Texas. She married her husband of 50 years, Kenneth D. Ross, Sr., on January 12, 1970. Carol was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was a faithful member of St. John Lutheran Church in Marion, Texas.
She is survived by her husband Kenneth and their two children Dana (John) Poole and Kenny (Christy) Ross, Jr.; grandchildren, Jordan (Tamara) Poole, Kensley Poole and Zach Schumann, Ethan Poole and Brooke Welty, Madison Ross, Logan Ross, Kendra Ross, and five great-grandchildren; siblings, Linda (John) Damaini, and Paul (Patti) Webel; sisters-in-law, Frances Craig and Vickie Williams; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. Carol is preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church with the Rev. Paul Theiss officiating. Interment will follow in the St. John Lutheran Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Jordan Poole, Ethan Poole, Logan Ross, Jason Williams, Michael Lehman and Tobias Loehr. All CDC protocols must be followed including social distancing and face coverings worn at all locations.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John Lutheran Church, P. O. Box 68, Marion, Texas, 78124.
