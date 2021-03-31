June Harborth, age 83 of Kingsbury, formerly of Nixon, passed away on March 30, 2021. June was born on June 13, 1937 in Nixon, Texas to Opal (Benton) and Will Orville Pattillo.
June retired from Guadalupe Regional Medical Center as the supervisor of the Housekeeping Department after many devoted years of service.
June is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Donald Harborth, her daughter, Donna Harborth Niederhofer Moody, her grandson, Colby Niederhofer, her parents, her brother, Myles Pattillo and special cousin, Linda Kay Nunley.
Survivors include her daughter, Carla Holmes and husband Stephen; grandchildren, Joshua Holmes and wife Kimberly, Katie Smith and husband Thomas, and Caleb Niederhofer; great-grandchildren, Lilly and Emily Holmes, and Tyler and Reece Smith; son-in-law, Chris Moody; former son-in-law, Charles “Chuck” Niederhofer and wife Stacey; sister-in-law, Leta Merle Pattillo; special cousin, Patricia Ballard and husband Ken; best and faithful longtime friend, Melba Brashears and husband Lester; other loving family members and many friends.
June had a strong faith and love for her Lord and is now walking on streets of gold. Her smile, her great big hugs and her “I Luv Ya” will never be forgotten!
Graveside services and interment will be held on Friday, April 2, 2021 at 3 p.m. at the Nixon Cemetery in Nixon, Texas with the Rev. Allen Davis officiating. Face coverings are requested.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Maranatha Christian Fellowship, P. O. Box 43, Luling, Texas, 78648.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.