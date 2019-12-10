Josephine Castilleja, wife of Domingo Castilleja from Colleyville, Texas earned her heavenly wings on December 6, 2019 after a lengthy illness.
She was preceded in death by her parents Manuel and Josephine Rodriguez; her son, Keith Castilleja; and her sister Irma Perez. Survivors include Domingo Castilleja, her husband of fifty years and sister, Minerva Rodriguez from Seguin, Texas.
Josephine Castilleja was a graduate of Seguin High School. She worked for GTE now known as Verizon in Santa Monica, California. She lived in southern California for 21 years and later moved to Colleyville, Texas. She was an active participant in Texas Special Olympics. She was a devoted mother of Keith Castilleja, her only son. She loved gardening, especially roses. She will be missed by her husband, relatives and friends. May her Soul rest in Peace.
Services will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Seguin. Visitation will begin from 9:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. followed by the holy rosary at 9:30 a.m. Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:00 a.m. and interment will follow at San Geronimo Cemetery.
Everyone is invited to the “Celebration of life” at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic church reception room after the graveside service.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Palmer Mortuary and Cremations located at 1116 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155; 830.379.9430.
Please log on to www.palmermortuary.com to sign and view the guest book.