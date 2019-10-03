Leticia Palma Garcia passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the age of 58. Leticia was born on July 4, 1961 in Seguin, Texas.
Leticia had a passion for serving others. This was evident in her faith and her work. Leticia loved. She loved her son and daughter, Joshua Nick Woods and Jessica Nicole Woods, both of Austin, Texas. She loved her five grandsons and one granddaughter. She loved her sister and brothers, Tabitha Velez of Seguin, Jesse Salas of Seguin, and Andres Salas of Houston. She loved her nieces and nephews. She loved her mother, Maria Salas, who preceded her in death. She loved checking in on her aunts and cousins from all around the state. She loved being there when we needed her the most. She loved her family.
We will miss her. We will me her infectious smile and contagious laughter. We will miss the sound of her singing. We will miss the phone calls and all she did to ensure our family stayed connected. We will miss her cooking and the family recipes she takes with her. We will miss her hugs, her strength, her love.
The visitation will be held from at 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by a memorial service at noon, on Friday, October 4, 2019 at First Latin Assembly of God, 806 N. Camp Street, Seguin, Texas.