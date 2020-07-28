Our Precious Angel
Our beloved mother, Anita Urias Rico, of Seguin, Texas, passed away on July 24, 2020. She was 97 years young and died of natural causes. She went peacefully and was surrounded by family.
With sadness in our hearts, we must say goodbye to our wonderful mother. Our mother was a very hard-working woman, who did what she had to do in order to take care of her children. She was employed at Holly Farms/Tyson for 25 years, before retirement. She loved to cook, take great care of her home, and enjoyed working in the yard. Anita loved to socialize and attend parties, weddings, and family gatherings. Our mother was a happy and joyous person who had a heart of Gold.
She is preceded in death by her husband of many years, Jose Rico; parents, Pilar and Ysidra Urias; siblings, Maria Urias, Simon Urias, Santiago Urias, Pedro Urias, and Ysidro Urias; grandchildren, Raul Sanchez, Paul Hernandez Jr., and Daniel “Dee” Sanchez. Along the years, we have lost many more family members and many other friends and acquaintances.
She is survived by her children, Josie Sanchez (Danny, Sr.), Alicia Martinez (Bruno, Sr.), Maria Hernandez (Paul, Sr.), Irma Trigo(Peter), Enrique Rico, Jesse “Jay ” Rico (Mary), Luis Rico (Minnie), 13 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren.
We were so fortunate to have our mother for many years. She will be tremendously missed. God Bless you, Mom. See you when we see you.
A very special thank you goes out to Med Team, Inc, supervisor, Anna Fell, provider, Juanita Martinez, provider, Julie Magallanez, and case worker, Doris Guerrero; Elara Caring Hospice, Kate Powe, RN, Michelle Machado, RN, Pamela Frizzell, LMSW, David Payne, LWSW, Dora Cuca, Hospice Aide; Dr. Huelen Smith and personnel at WelMed, Inc. Thank you so much for taking such good care of our mom.
A Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with the Holy Rosary recited at 5:00 p.m. at Palmer Mortuary. Funeral Mass will be offered on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, and Interment will follow at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Cemetery.
Due to the circumstances with COVID-19, every guest will be required to wear a face covering both at the funeral home and at the church. A 45 person maximum can be accommodated at once in the funeral home chapel.