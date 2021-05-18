Donald Herman Molter, age 85 of Seguin, passed away on May 12, 2021 surrounded by his children, Mark and Kathryn, companion, Alice Wahl and caregiver, Rita Casarez.
Donald was born on December 1, 1935 in San Antonio, Texas to Elizabeth (Mondin) and Herman Henry Molter. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. Donald grew up in San Antonio and loved playing baseball as a young boy. He later coached and played for a minor league team in San Antonio.
His other passion was working in the produce and grocery industry, owning several of his own businesses serving the local communities around San Antonio and South Texas. Later in life, Donald and Betty started a real estate business buying, selling and leasing investment properties. Donald and Betty settled in Seguin which had been a family homestead and raised children, Edward, Kathryn and Mark. Donald loved the outdoors and was always ready to camp or fish on local lakes and rivers. He loved dancing, big band swing and country music.
Donald will always be remembered as a loving husband, doting father and grandfather, beloved brother, uncle and friend. He was a faithful, kind and generous friend to all who knew him and he loved to tell stories of family history.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Betty Jean Behrendt Molter, his son Edward Herman Molter and brother Fred W. Molter. Survivors include his daughter, Kathryn Wolf and her husband, Greg; son, Mark Molter and wife Leah; grandchildren, Matthew, Mitchell, and Michael Molter; Mason, Brooke, Brenna and Kendall Molter; and Grant, Zechariah and Chapman Wolf; fiance’ Rosalind Graf to Grant Wolf; sister-in-law, Margaret Molter; sister-in-law, Pearl Horsley; brother-in-law, Vernon Behrendt and wife Carolyn; as well as multiple loved nieces and nephews. Special mention to his companion, Alice Wahl who shared life with Donald these last ten years.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. on Friday, May 21, 2021 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church followed by the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 9:30 a.m., followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. A reception lunch will follow immediately after the mass at the Seguin Elks Lodge. Graveside services and interment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery in San Antonio at 2 p.m. Serving as pallbearers will be grandsons, Matthew and Michael Molter, Grant, Zechariah and Chapman Wolf, Mason Molter; nephew Paul Molter and son-in-law, Gregory Wolf.
Face coverings are requested at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewelllcom. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.