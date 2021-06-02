Rodney Henry “Rod” Stevenson, age 82 of McQueeney, passed away on June 1, 2021. Rodney was born on September 18, 1938 in Galveston, Texas to Ellyn Marie (Jacks) and Robert Henry Stevenson.
He was a proud graduate of the University of Texas at Austin Class of 1962 where he was an active member in the Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity. He enjoyed staying in touch with his fraternity brothers throughout the years. Rodney will be remembered as a devout Christian serving as an active member of First United Methodist Church and an active member of the Christian Cupboard both here in Seguin. He was also an active member of the McQueeney Lions Club.
Rodney is preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Bobby Stevenson, and his great-grandson, Anderson Chase Todd.
Survivors include his loving wife of 60 years, Jody Ryan Stevenson; daughter, Cindy Stevenson Raisor and husband Scott; son, Rod Stevenson and wife Joan; grandchildren who knew and loved him as “Papaw,” Lauren Todd and husband Jeramie, Natalie Eldridge and husband Jeremy, Samuel Raisor and fiancé Anna Forshee, Matthew Stevenson and fiancé Lauren Davis, and Katherine Stevenson; sister, Ferele Cogbill; sisters-in-law, Joyce Stevenson and Jan Graetzel and husband Bob; numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members and many friends.
A memorial service celebrating Rodney’s life will be held on Friday, June 11, 2021 at 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Cathe Evins officiating. A reception will follow in Hierholzer Hall. Private ennichment will be held in the First United Methodist Church Columbarium in the Knolle Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 710 N. Austin, Seguin, Texas, 78155, the Christian Cupboard, 516 N. Camp, Seguin, Texas, 78155 or to Memorials Processing, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis Tennessee, 38105-9959.
Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.