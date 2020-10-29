Charles Lee Franks, 75, of Seguin Texas, passed away on October 28, 2020.
Charles was born in Seguin on November 15, 1944. He worked as a Truck Driver for his entire career. He enjoyed traveling the country, restoring classic cars, and revitalizing racecars.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Martha (Schulz) Franks, brother, David, and son Dudley.
He is survived by his sister, Bonnie Kunde, son, David, and grandchildren, Jennifer Cadena and Candice Jensen, and great-grandchildren, Juliet, Jake II, and Juliana, as well as a niece, nephews, other loving family members, and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary in Seguin with Pastor Warren “Rusty” Hicks officiating. Interment will be held at a later date. All CDC protocols will be followed including limited seating, social distancing, and face coverings worn. The family of Charles wishes to extend sincere thanks to the emergency medical team, doctors, nurses, and staff at Guadalupe Regional Medical Center for their dedication to the family and the community.
Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Drive, Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.