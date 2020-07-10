Reynaldo “Reybob” Solis, age 68 of Seguin, Texas passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Reynaldo was born on July 5, 1951 in Seguin, Texas to Virginia (Saldua) and Abelardo Solis.
Rey was a 1969 graduate of Seguin High School and married Ester Acuna on July 6, 1969. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy on the USS Valdez FF-1096. He will be remembered as the manager of the Electric Supply Company in Seguin.
Rey enjoyed all sports with his favorite teams being the Dallas Cowboys, San Antonio Spurs and the Texas Longhorns. His most treasured times were spent with his family and friends, grandfather being his favorite role!
He is preceded in death by his parents; Survivors include his loving wife of 51 years, Ester Solis; daughters, Yvette Garza and husband Ricky, Brandy Solis, and Nicole Solis-Douglass; grandchildren, Ascension Rodriguez, Jordan Rodriguez, Jaden Castro, Kylie Castro, Eslin Douglass, Abigail Garza and Emma Garza; siblings, Virginia (Vickie) Ramos, Abel Solis and wife Jerry, Carmen Bueno and husband Vicente, Dolores (Lola) Copado and Guadalupe (Lupe) Robles; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and many friends.
A pass by visitation in automobiles for family and friends will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 5:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary followed by a private immediate family memorial rosary at 7p.m. with Deacon Nick Carrillo officiating. You may livestream the memorial rosary from the comfort of your home at vimeo.com/436556114. Due to Covid-19 restrictions all social distancing and cdc guidelines will be followed. Face coverings must be worn in all locations.
A memorial mass of Christian Burial is being planned for a later date at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912